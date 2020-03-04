Coronavirus: Iran reports 15 more deaths as toll rises to 92 UAE schools to close for month as number of cases rise to 27

Iran

Iran reported 15 new deaths on Wednesday from coronavirus, with 586 additional cases, bringing the overall death toll to 92.

“The number of confirmed new cases in the past 24 hours is 586,” health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a televised news conference.

He said that the total number of those infected has risen to 2,922. “Fifteen (people) have unfortunately lost their lives,” he said.

Iran has scrambled to halt the rapid spread of the virus, shutting schools and universities, suspending major cultural and sporting events, and cutting back on work hours.

Its high-ranking government officials — including the country’s emergency services chief, Pirhossein Kolivand, and original deputy health minister, Iraj Harirchi — have also contacted the virus.

The virus also claimed the life of Mohammad Mirmohammadi, 72, a member of the Expediency Council, which advises Iran’s supreme leader.

The number of coronavirus infections in the world rose to 93,108 — including 3,201 deaths — across 81 countries and territories as of 9am (GMT) Wednesday, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources.

Schools and universities across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will close starting Sunday, March 8 for a month to contain the spread of Covid-19, the country’s Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, the move forms part of “preventive and precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students and is in line with efforts and measures taken at the national level, aimed at reducing the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19).”

Educational institutions will now be off from March 8 to 29, the statement added. Spring break in the country which was due to begin from March 29 will instead begin on March 8 in the Emirates and last two weeks. According to the UAE Education Ministry, distance learning will be carried out during the remaining two weeks when pupils will work from home.

The ‘Learn from Afar’ programme, which will be implemented from March 22 to April 5, is due to be trailed in select public schools on Wednesday.

A sterilis-ation programme for educational facilities will be carried out during the four-week break.

Furthermore, the education ministry has urged parents to provide appropriate educational environment for students at home by providing the suitable places, internet access, as well as providing a electronic devices for use in distance education (computers – tablets – smartphone) and encouraging students to practice distance learning thoroughly so that they can complete all tutorials, reported Gulf News.—AFP