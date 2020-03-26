Coronavirus epidemic Situation in Punjab improves due to effective measures: Nosheen

STAFF REPORTER

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nosheen Hamid has said that masses need to stay at their homes to save their and other lives in the wake of prevailing situation created due to coronavirus outspread. Talking to a private news channel on Thursday, Dr. Nosheen Hamid said that people have to curtail their movement for the sake of lives of their dear-ones and near-ones as coronavirus was highly transmissible. People should avoid wandering outside unnecessarily and also stop the youngsters of getting together and playing games, she advised. She claimed that due to effective measures made by the Punjab government to control the pandemic, the situation was rapidly improving day by day. Dr. Nosheen said that the Punjab government has provided sufficient safety and disease diagnostic kits to every hospital to deal with the corona effected patients or suspects. It is not practiced even in developed countries to give safety kits to all the patients and paramedic staff who visit hospitals, the Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Service maintained.