Coronavirus epidemic PNCA celebrates Eid online with veteran celebrities

Staff Reporter

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) invited various Pakistani celebrities for online meeting through video calls for its programme titled ‘Eid Gup Shup’ for art lovers.

Director General of PNCA Dr Fozia Saeed, while going live on Facebook official page of PNCA, discussed the ups and down of Pakistan’s entertainment industry with these celebrates alongwith talking about their personal and professional experiences during ongoing pandemic of corona-virus.

Actress Sania Saeed said expressing her thoughts through arts has been the greatest pleasure of her life. She said government institutes such as PNCA and Lok Virsa hold extra responsibility for promoting artists with talent and make them strong to fight the cultural invasions.

She stressed that being a theater artist herself, she wanted to work in every regional language including Saraiki, Sindhi, Pashto and Hindku. “PTV used to produce dramas in all national languages and it used to encircle the big numbers of audience across the country”, she recalled.

Writer and columnist Kishwar Naheed also talked about her decades of journey in literature. She said that our youth must learn to read. “Reading opens the mind’s canvas and makes one think differently. This depicts the progressive approach of the society”, she said.

Recalling the golden days of PTV, veteran actor Irfan Khoosat said that our content back in the days had more depth and always had a message within. “Drama series written by legendary writers such as Ashfaq Ahmad and Bano Qudisya was the peak of drama writing in our industry”, he said.

Another veteran actor Muhammad Qavi suggested the young generation of actors to struggle patiently.“When you get everything at once, it makes you numb creatively. our young generation has great talent all they need to practice is respect an patience”, he added.