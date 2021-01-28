Coronavirus claims 64 more lives in Pakistan PIA plane to airlift 0.5m doses from Beijing

Staff Reporter Islamabad

As Pakistan unveiled plans to launch the coronavirus vaccinations, there was no let-up in the number of fatalities and infections the deadly Covid-19 is causing throughout the country.

As many as 64 people lost their lives due to the coronavirus whereas 1,910 fresh cases were reported during the last 24 hours in Pakistan, showed the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre on Thursday morning. With the new 64 fatalities, the death toll has now surged to 11,514 while the number of confirmed cases stood at 539,387.

As many as 243,683 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 155,805 in Punjab, 66,198 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 41,076 in Islamabad, 18,788 in Balochistan, 8,931 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 4,906 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Covid-19 tests positivity ratio in the country stands at 4.68 percent, as the number of critically ill patients reached to 2,147. The highest test positivity rate of Covid-19 cases was recorded in Karachi at 13.18 percent.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft will fly to Beijing to bring more than 500,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan. According to a spokesperson for the national flag carrier, the airline’s Boeing 777 plane will be used for the vaccine transportation. Chief Operating Officer of the PIA Air Marshal (Retd) Arshad Malik has green-lighted the PIA aircraft to fly to the Chinese capital to airlift o.5 million doses of Covid-19 jabs gifted to the country by China.