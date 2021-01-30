Coronavirus claims 46 more lives, infects 1,644 in Pakistan

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Another 46 people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus in Pakistan whereas 1,644 fresh cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, according to the figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre ( NCOC). The death toll has climbed up to 11,560 with the addition of 46 new fatalities while the total number of confirmed cases in Pakistan now stood at 541,031 after adding 1,644 more infections.

As of Friday, the total number of active cases in the country was 32,726 with the national positivity ratio was recorded at 3.78 percent. As usual, Sindh remained at the top in terms of number of cases followed by Punjab and other regions.

As many as 244,340 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 156,404 in Punjab, 66,451 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,798 in Balochistan, 41,176 in Islamabad, 8,953 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 4,909 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Moreover, the National Command and Operation Center on Friday unveiled an integrated plan for vaccination of Covid-19 patients.