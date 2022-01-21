Coronavirus cases rocket up with positivity ratio at 11.55% 6,808 fresh infections emerge as Omicron variant cases spikes

Pakistan’s coronavirus scorecard was hit by a ‘storm of infections’ as the country’s positivity ratio has rocketed to well over 11 percent during the last 24 hours amid the government’s efforts to stem the Covid-19 spread fuelled by the Omicron variant.

Pakistan recorded 6,808 new Covid-19 cases, the second-highest daily case count since the coronavirus pandemic started in 2020, official figures showed Thursday morning, as the country witnesses a rapid rise in infections due to the Omicron variant.

The positivity rate in the country jumped to a nine-month high on Thursday morning as the infection rate was reported at 11.55% after 58,943 tests were conducted, the NCOC’s data showed.

The active cases, too, shot up and now stand at 51,094 from 44,717 in the last 24 hours, official figures showed, with total deaths standing at 29,042 after five more people succumbed to the virus.

During the last 24 hours (Wednesday), 58,943 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan. The number of patients in critical care was 918.