Coronavirus can be defeated with disciplined lifestyle: Rabiya KP Govt firm to curb epidemic, disinfection spray directed in mosques

STAFF REPORTER PESHAWAR A high-level COVID-19 Clinical Management Group (CCMG) was formed on Tuesday by the KP Health Department to elevate protocols for treatment of Corona virus patients. The group would be chaired by Professor Dr Noor Wazir of Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar. Other members are Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood of Lady Reading Hospital, Dr Sadia Ashraf of Khyber Teaching Hospital, Dr Amjad Mahboob of Bacha Khan Medical College Swabi, Dr Mujahid Islam of Rehman Medical Institute Peshawar, Dr Arsalan Rahatullah of North West General Hospital Peshawar and Dr Sheraz Afridi of Health Department besides any other co-opted member. The group was mandated to prepare terms of reference to evaluate protocols for treatment of Corona patients, upgrade clinical protocols based on experiences of case management, organize workshops, seminars for treatment of Corona virus patients, elevate clinical records of the selected patients, render advices to clinicians in respect of any query in treatment of Corona patients and carryout clinical audit of any death taking place as a result of carona, says a notification of Health Department on Tuesday. Peshawar High Court (PHC) will remain closed from March 24 to March 28 while two single benches would deal with civil and criminal urgent matters, said a notification issued here on Tuesday. Five days salary of the Judges of PHC, Judicial Officers and Officers (BPS-17 and above) throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides one-day salary of the lower staff of Judiciary will be donated to the Provincial Government Relief Funds. The vacations may extend for the date and time prescribed therein by the Provincial Government. Federal Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights, Rabiya Javeri Agha on Tuesday said covird19 could be defeated with disciplined life style by following the instructions of health experts and government authorities. In her twitter message, she highly praised the proactive approach of Sindh Health Department. She said that corona testing kits are precious and in short supply globally, adding that they are for real patients displaying real virus symptoms. She urged people to stay at homes and avoid to go outside in rush places, adding that everybody should play their role responsibility. On the directives by Sindh government and district administration Sukkur as well, all churches, temples and other worship places of minorities in the Sukkur have been closed till further orders from the government/ administration. According to Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh on Tuesday, lauding the decision by minorities religious leaders said due to the rising number of coronavirus cases, all the bishops, pandits and other religious leaders have closed their worship places voluntarily. Mayour Sukkur said that the government was fully aware of its responsibilities and utilized all available resources to secure the citizens. But it was a collective responsibility of all Pakistanis to trust the government while it may be painful not to attend religious activities, it was a wise decision as a nation, he said.