Coronavirus: Belgium imposes lockdown

Brussels

Belgium, in an attempt to stop coronavirus, declared a lockdown for the entire country from Wednesday (18 March) until 5 April, following the several European countries, including neighbouring France, which took the same decision earlier this week.

According to details, people will only be allowed to leave their homes for food shopping, to go to the doctor, or to go to work if there’s no possibility to work from home.

The lockdown is set to start on Wednesday (17 March) and run until 5 April. Belgian police will be responsible for strictly enforcing this confinement.

All non-essential stores will be closed. Food stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, newsagents and banks will remain open. The country’s borders will not be closed.—AP