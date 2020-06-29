Coronavirous affects routine of working

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

The Silk route prey of deserted look since the pandemic coronavirous breakout across the Hazara Division, while thin traffic turned back because of smart lockdown throughout the regional territory. The tourists stopped activities unto their hometowns instead to celebrate summer season on top of the mountainous series known as Thandiani, Nathiagali, Northern Areas among many others, Sunday.

Though traffic system was continuing just for the local passengers unto their nearby districts for the sake of essential working plans but majority of the people does not like to come out of their respective homes to avoid the lugubrious pandemic coronaviour far away provisioning significant role to their mindset.

Moreover, the courts work was dull as the litigants did not like to perpetuate as well as to attend courts; hence, a deserted look was expressing a glimpse of desert during the courts timings. The postal authority opening the offices by 10 am daily unto 2pm. Prices of daily use commodities getting amazing increase day by day which was a symbol of agony and torture for the stakeholders. A just circuses person staying at their homes to pass secured lives but the middle class and the labor class is suffering a log.

Mixed reaction of the Hazariities in regard to Oil prices hiked was badly criticized, though such a concept was enforced following the universal oil rates by the ruling party nowadays in the country. Majority of the people at large feeling aggrieved because of their lacking economic resources due to the present pandemic coronavirous situation which is being prevailed across the country, while it has been expected to be enhanced number of the patients more than before at the end of running month of June 2020.

In addition, last week of the running month of June is going to be offing in spite of that tourism prey of lockdown.