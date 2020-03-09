Corona Virus scare

Rashid A Mughal

2019 was not a good year for global economy. First the trade war between China and USA dragged it down and then the Brexit played havoc with unprecedented uncertainties. Towards the end of 2019 the Coronavirus emanating from China, has now affected over 40 countries with more than 3000 deaths in China, over 1000 in South Korea, 200 in Italy and more than 400 in Iran. IMF, World Bank and OECD have all warned of catastrophic and negative effects of Coronavirus on global economic growth by at least 0.2%. Only from New York Stock Exchange, $3 trillion have been wiped out within one week. This has resulted in slowest growth in China in 30 years. Economists estimate four million jobs may have been lost in 2019. This year is already being defined by outbreak of Coronavirus which has killed thousands and has infected thousands more, putting brakes on Chinese economy primarily and other affected countries.

Economists polled by Reuters expect China’s growth rate to slump to 4.5 per cent in the first quarter of this year from six per cent in the previous quarter. That would be the slowest pace since the financial crisis of 2008. With much of the country in lockdown, the virus could affect up to 42 per cent of China’s economy, according to Standard Chartered. Companies may struggle to make payments on loans leading to a rise in what is called non-performing loans of $1.1 trillion, according to Standard and Poor’s. Chinese airlines have been forced to ground planes and are expected to lose $12.8bn in revenue. Globally, the airline industry is set to lose $29bn, according to the International Air Transportation Association (IATA). And the effect of COVID-19 is now being felt globally.

For the past 25-30 years, China has been the economic power house and industrial hub of the global economy. China has vast economic interests in Asia, Africa, North and South America. Chinese products have dominated the global exports and have established robust markets in almost every country of the world with USA being on top. According to Mike Adams, a US journalist, The corona virus was engineered by scientists in a lab using well documented genetic engineering vectors that leave behind a “fingerprint” In 1989, Reston, VA — one of the most famous US planned communities located about 10 miles from Washington DC — stood at the epicentre of a potential biological disaster. This well-known story was narrated by Richard Preston in a bone chilling account related to the recognition and containment of a devastating tropical filovirus at a monkey facility — the Reston Primate Quarantine Unit.

Every virology lab in the world that has run a genomic analysis of the coronavirus now knows that the corona virus was engineered by human scientists. The proof is in the virus itself: The tools for genetic insertion are still present as remnants in the genetic code. Since these unique gene sequences don’t occur by random chance, they’re proof that this virus was engineered by scientists in a lab. But the WHO and CDC are covering up this inconvenient fact in order to protect communist China and its biological weapons program, since no government wants the public to know the full truth about how frequently government-run labs experience outbreaks. Decades ago, for example, the US Army ran an Ebola bioweapons lab in the United States, where a monkey infected one of the scientists there. The strain turned out to be infectious only in monkeys, not humans, so the world dodged a bullet, but the US Army “nuked” the entire facility with chemical bombs, killing all the monkeys and wiping out any last remnant of the virus on US soil. You can read the full details of that incident in the book The Hot Zone by Richard Preston. That outbreak occurred because Ebola was found to be spreading through the air ducts, confirming that Ebola can spread through the air. This simple fact was vigorously covered up by the entire medical establishment during the Ebola scare in the United States many years later, where the CDC transported an infected patient to a hospital in Dallas, subsequently infecting a nurse who was treated with highly toxic chemicals that caused permanent kidney damage. The reason this is relevant is because in order to understand the coronavirus situation in China, we must first realize that virology research labs routinely experience lapses in containment. Even the United States has failed to contain deadly viral strains when trying to study them.

China’s BSL-4 labs have experienced multiple accidental releases of SARS strains, and this new corona virus is now confirmed to be an engineered strain that was either used in bio- weapons research or vaccine experiments. Another doctor, Lyons Weiler, from Beijing Medical University warns the virus appears to be genetically engineered. Lyons-Weiler is not alone in his assessment of the genetic engineering origins of the coronavirus. Dr Yuhong Dong, who holds a doctorate degree in infectious diseases from Beijing University, writes in “The Epoch” Times that virus has very high level of travelling from person to person on contact. Based on recently published scientific papers, this new corona virus has unprecedented virologic features that suggest genetic engineering may have been involved in its creation. The virus presents with severe clinical features, thus it poses a huge threat to humans. It is imperative for scientists, physicians, and people all over the world, including governments and public health authorities, to make every effort to investigate this mysterious and suspicious virus in order to elucidate its origin and to protect the ultimate future of the human race. Dr. Yuhong reminds us that a Jan. 30 science paper published in The Lancet concludes that, “recombination is probably not the reason for emergence of this virus.” In other words, this did not occur through natural mutations in the wild.

He also points to a 27 Jan study by five Greek scientists who also concluded the corona virus has no lineage to other viruses in the “family tree” that is found in the wild. He writes: A 27 Jan 2020, study by 5 Greek scientists analyzed the genetic relationships of 2019-nCoV and found that “the new corona virus provides a new lineage for almost half of its genome, with no close genetic relationships to other viruses within the subgenus of sarbeco virus,” and has an unusual middle segment never seen before in any corona virus. All this indicates that 2019-nCoV is a brand-new type of corona virus. The study’s authors rejected the original hypothesis that 2019-nCoV originated from random natural mutations between different corona viruses.

— The writer is former DG (Emigration) and consultant ILO, IOM.