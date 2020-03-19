Corona virus is curable infection

M. Nadeem Bhatti

AN infective agent that typically consists of a nucleic acid molecule in a protein coat, is too small to be seen by light microscopy, and is able to multiply only within the living cells of a host. Most viral infections, treatments can only help with symptoms while you wait for your immune system to fight off the virus. Antibiotics do not work for viral infections. Corona viruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

Corona virus disease (COVID-19) is a new strain that was discovered in 2019 and has not been previously identified in humans. Corona viruses are zoometric, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people. Detailed investigations found that SARS-CoV was transmitted from civet cats to humans and MERS-CoV from dromedary camels to humans. Several known corona viruses are circulating in animals that have not yet infected humans. Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, and cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death. Standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs. Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing. Severe acute respiratory syndrome corona virus (SARS-CoV) and Middle East respiratory syndrome corona virus (MERS-CoV) are two highly transmissible and pathogenic viruses that emerged in humans at the beginning of the 21st century. Both viruses likely originated in bats, and genetically diverse corona viruses that are related to SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV were discovered in bats worldwide.

Corona virus continues to spread around the world, prompting governments to step up efforts to contain the spread of the disease it causes, officially known as COVID-19. More than 5,700 people have died globally from the disease, while more than 152,00 infections have been confirmed in dozens of countries, according to the World Health Organization, which has now declared the outbreak a pandemic. New corona virus outbreak, which originated in Wuhan, China, a global pandemic.

The United States and countries across Europe are closing schools, entertainment venues and all but essential services, as they step up efforts to combat the corona virus pandemic. Governments are limiting travel – both inward and outward – to curb the movement of people. South Korea and China, both wary of imported infections, have tightened requirements for international arrivals. More cases are now being reported outside China, where the virus first originated late last year, than inside. Schools in New York City are shut and classes moved online, while entertainment venues have been ordered to close from Tuesday, as officials increasingly turn to quarantine measures to tackle a virus that has now killed more than 6,500 people around the world.

2020 was already going badly for most South Asian countries. Growth was slowing across the region, Afghanistan was mired in political uncertainty, and communal violence had rocked India. Now the region is bracing for the spread of COVID-19, which could further depress economic activity, damage supply chains, and stress already weak public health systems.

The latest numbers show a pronounced jump in the number of confirmed cases of the new corona virus across the region since this time last week, from 13 to 92.

India has the most, with 56 cases. Experts say that an epidemic there is likely, given a shortage of testing kits and poor reporting practices because of low literacy rates and weak health care infrastructure. If the experience of countries such as Italy is anything to go by, things will get worse before they get better.

Misinformation makes crises worse, and flawed guidance is particularly dangerous during a potential pandemic, as India shows. There, some legislators have falsely claimed that cow urine and cow dung could combat the corona virus part of an ongoing trend to promote Hindu nationalist pseudoscience, as Bhavya Dore reports for FP. Meanwhile social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp, have been a hotbed of hokum home remedies and incorrect advisories. In a sense, most South Asian countries have the perfect storm for a mass outbreak.

High population density, generally poor hygiene practices, and large numbers of people on the internet but without high degrees of digital literacy. Even if South Asia still has relatively few corona virus cases, the region is already feeling the economic repercussions. India sources 70 percent of its pharmaceutical ingredients and a quarter of its car parts from China. Chinese smart phones the top sellers in India—are reportedly selling out as stores run out of supplies. And it comes as India was already reeling from its slowest pace of growth in years. If there’s one small fiscal consolation, South Asia’s economies are all net importers of energy, and a sharp drop in crude oil prices may be beneficial. A $20 fall in the price of crude saves India annual import costs worth as much as 1 percent of its GDP.

Pakistan has recorded its biggest single-day spike in corona virus infections, taking the tally to 107, amid reports of ineffective quarantine procedures as 61 of those are reported to be among those who had been held at a quarantine camp at the country’s Taftan border crossing with Iran. No deaths due to the corona virus have been recorded, according to government data. They had been quarantined there, and then we moved them to our own facility where we tested them,” People currently in the Taftan camp told Al they were not being adequately screened for corona virus or treated for existing conditions.

According to my Medical research from the evidence so far, the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted in ALL AREAS, including areas with hot and humid weather. Regardless of climate, adopt protective measures if you live in, or travel to an area reporting COVID-19. The best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is by frequently cleaning your hands. By doing this you eliminate viruses that may be on your hands and avoid infection that could occur by then touching your eyes, mouth, and nose. There is no reason to believe that cold weather can kill the new corona virus or other diseases. The normal human body temperature remains around 36.5°C to 37°C, regardless of the external temperature or weather.

The most effective way to protect yourself against the new corona virus is by frequently cleaning your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water. Taking a hot bath will not prevent you from catching COVID-19. Your normal body temperature remains around 36.5°C to 37°C, regardless of the temperature of your bath or shower. Actually, taking a hot bath with extremely hot water can be harmful, as it can burn you.

The best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is by frequently cleaning your hands. By doing this you eliminate viruses that may be on your hands and avoid infection that could occur by then touching your eyes, mouth, and nose. To date there has been neither information nor evidence to suggest that the new corona virus could be transmitted by mosquitoes. The new corona virus is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose. Hand dryers are not effective in killing the 2019-nCoV. To protect yourself against the new corona virus, you should frequently clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Once your hands are cleaned, you should dry them thoroughly by using paper towels or a warm air dryer.