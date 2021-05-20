Corona vaccination under at full swing

As many as 139,237 people have been given first dose of corona and 32,132 were administered second dose at the vaccination centres across Faisalabad district.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali was informed during a surprise visit to Corona Vaccination Centre at Samanabad Sports Complex.

Assistant Commissioner Saddr Umar Maqbool, District Officer Health Dr Bilal Ahmed and other officers were also present.

The DC reviewed facilities provided to the people at the centre. He urged the duty doctors to provide speedy services to the citizen.

The DC urged to find out the status of setting up of new vaccination centres in the city area and make them functional.

He checked the availability of utility services provided in the centres and said that the monitoring process should be continued.

He also checked the presence of active fans, cold water for drinking for the people present and also inquired from elderly people about the facilities available at the centre and process of vaccination.

Earlier Deputy Commissioner informed that 6 more shopping malls were sealed yesterday for violating corona SOPs/lock down.

He further informed that during last 66 days 2143 Shopping malls/plaza, restaurants, marriage halls, private schools, bus stands sealed and 34.40 million fine was also imposed to the violators.

He told that 1629 shopping malls & plaza, 344 restaurants, 45 marriage halls, 113 private schools, 7 private offices sealed while 132 public transports impended and 952 people were arrested for not wearing face masks at public places.