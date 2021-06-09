Corona vaccination centre established for business community at FCCI

Staff Reporter Faisalabad

A Corona Vaccination Centre for the business community of Faisalabad has been established in the basement of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

All paraphernalia and facilities required for this centre has been provided and it is expected that Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Mohammad Ali along with President FCCI will inaugurate it here on Thursday.

President FCCI Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed on Wednesday visited the centre and directed to further improve the facilities for the convenience of the FCCI members who will visit this centre for vaccination.

He said that a major chunk of FCCI members are frequent travellers and due to the pandemic, they have to get mandatory corona vaccination along with its proper certification as international airlines and different countries demand it in order to contain the spread of this disease.

Engr. Hafiz Ihtasham said that the most comfortable environment has been provided in the FCCI auditorium where our members could get vaccination in a hassle free environment.

He said that the families of FCCI members could also enjoy this free facility in a cozy and privileged climate.

He further said that FCCI has hired the services of two vaccinators including one male and one female.

The FCCI President said that health officials have briefed them to keep vaccination safe in special containers which will maintain their efficacy and cold chain.

National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC) will provide 200 jabs per day while FCCI has arranged computers and printers to remain in contact with NCOC for real time sharing of data.

He further said that CanSino will be injected which is a single dose therapy for the Covid-19.