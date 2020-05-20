Corona testing laboratory

Sukkur

Mayor of Sukkur Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh inaugurated the most public demanded coronavirus diagnosis laboratory at Civil Hospital in Sukkur, requested to Sindh Govt week before. Grade/Level 3 laboratory has capacity of 300 tests per day which is most sufficient no of testing in interior Sindh with most trained and equipped staff including testing kits and PPEs. Laboratory is fully equipped and placed most transparent PRC machine for testing. Expressing his views on the occasion, Barrister Arsalan Islam said that the establishment of the laboratory in a short time is a great success, we are grateful to the Mr.Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah for approving the laboratory on an emergency basis which was requested by Mayor just week ago. The Mayor Sukkur further said that soon Plasma operation for curing of COVID affected Patients will be started in Sukkur.—INP