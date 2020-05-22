Corona test of all inmates to be conducted: IG Prisons

The Inspector General (IG) Prisons, Sindh, Nusrat Manghan, has said that Covid-19 tests of all prisoners are being conducted in their respective jails. Talking to newsman on Friday, he said so far Covid-19 tests of 850 inmates were conducted, of which 283 emerged positive. Besides this, 11 prison staff also became victim of Covid-19. He said the Covid-19 positive inmates had been in quarantine in the jail, while employees had been quarantined in their houses. It is to note that three days ago, at least 212 prisoners have tested positive for coronavirus at the Karachi Central Jail, according to prison authorities. Besides the large number of prisoners, at least eight jail personnel have also been diagnosed with the virus, prison officials confirmed. The Sindh health department had taken samples of 370 prisoners of which 212 tested positive for the virus. All of these prisoners have been placed into quarantine, the officials said. Samples of over 700 other prisoners have also been taken whose results are being awaited, the health department said.