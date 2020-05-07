Corona test mandatory for patients before treatment in LGH

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Al-Freed Zafar has disclosed that it has been decided in principle to conduct mandatory corona test of the concerned admitted patients before the procedure or operation in Lahore General Hospital (LGH) so that there is no possibility of doctors and other medical staff being infected with Corona Virus during the surgery.

This was stated by Al-Freed Zafar while talking to media. He said that with this step the outbreak will be prevented and surgeons and other staff will be able to perform their duties efficiently. Prof Zafar said that Covid-19 has increased the responsibilities of doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff.

However, there is a need to fully update the knowledge related to new research in the field of medicine keep and ensure that safety measures are followed at all times and do not neglect in any way, Prof. Al-Freed added.

He urged the citizens to show responsibility in difficult situation and avoid unnecessary hospitalization so that they can protect themselves from any disease. LGH MS Dr Mahmood Salahuddin said that in LGH one attendant will be allowed to stay with the patient in a hospital emergency, but that person will also be required to wear a mask.

He said that in the light of the ongoing SOPs of the Punjab Government, only the patient has been given access to the doctor in outdoor departments. He said that the disabled patient will be allowed to go to the doctor’s room with his family member.

Prof. Al-freed Zafar also appealed to the citizens to strictly adhere to these principles and cooperate with the administration of Lahore General Hospital so that more lives could be saved from any disease.