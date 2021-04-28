Corona spread: Micro-smart lockdown imposed in parts of Malir District

The district administration Malir has imposed micro-smart lockdown in parts of Gulshan Hadeed and Airport areas from April 27 to 10th of May, a notification said on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued by deputy commissioner Malir, the micro-smart lockdown has been imposed in Bin Qasim and Airport sectors of the district.

All persons have to wear face masks who are entering or leaving the specific areas, whereas, unnecessary movement of the people has also been banned, according to the notification.

All business and industrial activities will remain suspended in these areas, while the pillion riding has been banned. All kinds of gatherings will be banned in the said areas and the coronavirus-positive persons will be quarantined in their homes.

In view of the recent alarming surge in COVID-19 cases, the district administration imposed micro-smart lockdown in more areas of Karachi’s District Central from yesterday April 27 to 11th of May.

According to a notification, the micro-smart lockdown has been imposed in different localities of Gulberg, North Karachi, Liaquatabad and North Nazimabad towns.

In Gulberg Town, 10 union councils have been placed under the micro-smart lock-down. Different areas of Nazimabad number-1 have also been put under restrictions.

The micro-smart lock-down has also been imposed in four blocks each in North Karachi and North Nazimabad.