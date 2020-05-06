Lahore

Deputy Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha has said that the Punjab government’s failure in issuing a contradiction or clarification of media report about Punjab Chief Minister awarding a corona research project to an Israeli firm was a matter of grave concern. In a statement here on Wednesday, Farid Piracha said that awarding such important research project to a private firm in the presence of several government universities, medical colleges and official research centers was tantamount to gross misuse of national resources and corruption. He said that if the research was of such nature that any university could not conduct that, the decision in this regard should be taken by some competent authority or institution.–INP