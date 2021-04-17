Corona report: 408 new cases detected

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that 673 new cases of Coronavirus were detected when 12,022 tests were conducted raising the tally to 272,196 and seven more patients died lifting the death toll to 4,551.

In a statement issued here from CM House on Saturday, the CM said that 12,022 samples were tested which diagnosed 673 cases that constituted 5.6 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,462,158 tests have been conducted against which 272,196 were detected, of them 95.6 percent or 260,122 patients recovered, including 330 overnight.

Shah said that currently 7,523 patients were under treatment, of them 7,143 in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 370 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 343 patients was stated to be critical, of them 43 have shifted to ventilators.

Sharing district wise data, the chief minister said that Hyderabad has 99 new cases, Jamshoro 20, Sukkur 16, Badin and Larkana 12 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 11, Ghotki ten, Dadu nine, Thatta eight, Sanghar seven, Qamber, Matiari and Tando Muhammad Khan six each, Mirpurkhas five, Sujawal and Umerkot four each, Kashmore, Khairpur, NausheroFeroze and TandoAllahyar three each, Jacbobabad two.