Corona report: 360 more cases detected

Staff Reporter

As many as 24 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,464 and 622 new cases emerged when 14,520 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that 24 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,464 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 14,520 samples were tested which detected 622 cases that constituted 4.3 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,506,973 tests have been conducted against which 337,657 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.6 percent or 312,736 patients have recovered, including 399 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,457 patients were under treatment, of them 18,802 were in home isolation, 595 at different hospitals and 60 patients in Isolation Centers.

He added that the condition of 622 patients was stated to be critical, including 48 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 622 new cases, 360 have been detected from Karachi.

Explaining the district-wise statistics, he added that Karachi East 150, Karachi Central 72, Karachi Korangi 60, Karachi South 33, Karachi Malir 27 and Karachi West 18.

Hyderabad has 18, Dadu 17, Matiari 12, Qamber 11, Badin 10, Jamshoro six, Ghotki and Khairpur four each, Sukkur two, and Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tharparkar one each. CM Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.