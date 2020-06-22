Corona recovery rate inches up to 49.6 pc in Sindh

The Covid-19 recovery rate inched up to 49.6 per cent from 49 per cent because of the provincial government’s timely steps against the contagion, the Sindh government told the Supreme Court on Monday. In a report on the coronavirus situation in the province submitted to the apex court in compliance with its directives in the suomotu case related to the Covid-19 crisis, the provincial government stated the fatality rate in the province is 1.5 per cent.It said the number of infections jumped from 32,910 to 59,983 in just two weeks. A total of 329,443 tests were conducted as of June 7. There are 11,680 beds available in isolation centres and 332 beds in intensive care units (ICU). 11,486 tests are being conducted on a daily basis with smart lockdowns being enforced in the areas affected by the virus.The Sindh government stated that sanitary workers are being provided with personal protective equipment (PEE) and their salaries will be disbursed to them in a week. Funds are also being set aside for provision of protective clothing to sanitary workers, it added. Meanwhile, 1,464 fresh coronavirus cases were detected in Sindh in the past 24 hours after 9,841 tests conducted in the province. The total number of infections across the province has soared to 71,092 as the province conducted a total of 3,88,690 tests. 14 more patients of coronavirus died in the last 24 hours across the province, taking death toll from COVID-19 to 1,103. 32,945 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in Sindh, including 31,390 quarantined at homes, 47 at isolation centres and 1,508 at hospitals. 617 of the patients under treatment at hospitals are in critical condition and 111 are on ventilators. Out of total 1,464 new coronavirus cases detected in the province in past 24 hours 976 were reported in Karachi, as the city has continued to report majority of the cases in Sindh. In District East of Karachi 297 cases were reported, 282 in District South, 158 cases in District Central, 116 in Korangi district, 32 in Malir and 96 cases reported in District West of the city.