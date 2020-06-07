Corona patients’ families will be updated daily: Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that families of corona patients must be provided information about the patients on daily basis.

She said this during her visit to the Corona Control Room at the Mayo Hospital on Sunday. Mayo Hospital CEO Professor Asad Aslam Khan and Medical Superintendent Tahir Khalil accompanied her and briefed the minister about the working of the Central Control Room.

She said the control room will keep the families of patients updated about the condition of the patients. She said that the doctors in Central Corona Room are providing information on data and statistics as well as providing general providing guidance to people. CEO Professor Asad Aslam Khan will be the overall in-charge of the control room.

The minister said, “The Central Control Room will consolidate the data of the Covid-19 patients for analysis.

The control room will be very helpful in guiding the families of the patients. Counseling is extremely important for treatment of patients. The team of Professor Asad Aslam deserves appreciation for this great effort.”