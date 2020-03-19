Corona patients can get LGH help on Skype

Helpline has been launched on social media site “Skype” by the Lahore General Hospital to introduce online health services to prevent Corona Virus and protect the citizens from this infectious disease.

Contact online at “LGH CORONA HELPLINE” on Skype to seek online health advice from doctors about the Corona virus’s essential remedies, symptoms and treatments.

According to Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute Prof. Dr. Muhammad Alfreed Zafar, this link and the purpose of the service is to limit the transportation of civilians and prevent the spread of the Corona Virus. Prof. Al-freed Zafar said that information was also being provided to the citizens at Lahore General Hospital through a megaphone service to help people using the latest technology. All modern facilities have to be utilized, not to be afraid of Corona but to put the slogan into action, it is the duty of every citizen to be part of the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar.

Principal PGMI assured that his role would be positive. The guidelines provided by the Health Department of Punjab regarding the Corona at LGH are being fully implemented and all arrangements are in place to handle any situation.