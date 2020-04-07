Corona not to leave Pakistan soon: Sarwar Inaugurates ‘Protect Pakistan Corona Research Centre’ and ‘Anti-Septic Tunnel’ at UHS

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that global scenario is changing due to coronavirus and unfortunately, this pandemic will not leave Pakistan soon because number of corona patients is increasing fast in the world. “Today, while coping with coronavirus we also have to fight out poverty. The poor will get ration not outside the Governor House but at their doorstep.”

He said this while inaugurating ‘Protect Pakistan Corona Research Centre’ and ‘Anti-Septic Tunnel’ at University of Health Sciences Lahore (UHS) on Monday.

On this occasion, UHS Vice Chancellor Dr. Javed Akram, King Edward Medical University (KEMU) VC Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Sarwar Foundation’s Vice Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar, Dr. Shehla Javed from Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) and others were also present.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony and later talking to media, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan was the first in the world in establishing corona telemedicine centres and “I am glad, today we have also set up Protect Pakistan Corona Research Centre where doctors not only from Pakistan but also from Britain and Sri Lanka are taking part in the research.”

He said that more than 7500 doctors have so far been registered for corona telemedicine centres, while telemedicine helpline has also become a model in the world.He said that world had changed after tragedies of 9/11 in America and 7/7 in Britain and today it is once again experiencing a fast change in the wake of corona pandemic.

Unfortunately, corona is not leaving Pakistan so easily and early as corona infected people are increasing in the world, and besides corona, we also have to fight against poverty. While philanthropists have presented more than Rs 400 million to Prime Minister Imran Khan as donation for Corona Fund at Governor House on Saturday last.

Later on, trucks were dispatched from Governor House to supply ration to the needy and poor families. On this occasion, Rescue-1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer, businessman Anwaar A Ghani and Sarwar Foundation’s Vice Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, Sarwar said that there is no policy of providing ration to anybody outside the Governor House Lahore as we are constituting teams for Lahore and other areas to collect CNICs which will be verified from NADRA and ration will be supplied to the deserving families.

A dedicated number will also be issued within next few days and the deserving applicants will contact through that number to submit their names and CNICs numbers etc. for receiving free ration.

The Rescue-1122 teams will also take part in distribution of ration packages among the deserving people.