Corona kills seven more

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Seven deaths have been reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases surged to 296,295 and the tally of fatalities jumped to 6,304.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center 300 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours. Till now 129,615 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 96,832 in Punjab, 36,118 in KP, 15,649 in Islamabad, 12,879 in Balochistan, 2,299 in AK and 2,903 in GB.