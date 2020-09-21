Corona kills four more persons, 633 test positive

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Coronavirus claimed four more lives across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the highly contagious disease to 6,420. According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 633 more people tested positive for the infection during this period, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 306,304. As many as 292,869 Covid-19 patients have recuperated from the disease as the number of active cases stands at 7,015 and 33,393 samples were tested during the previous 24 hours, out of which 566 turned out to be positive. Thus far, more than 3 million tests have been conducted across the country. Sindh has reported 133,947 cases of the coronavirus untill now, Punjab 98,428, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 37,357, Balochistan 14,394, Islamabad 16,162, Gilgit Baltistan 3,483, and Azad Jammu and Kahsmir 2,533.