Corona kills 9 in Pakistan, infects 450 in one day

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Nine deaths were reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 293,711 and the tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,255.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center 450 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 128,456 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 96,391 in

Punjab, 35,796 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,531 in Islamabad, 12,560 in

Balochistan, 2,257 in Azad Kashmir and 2,720 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Punjab on Tuesday reported 158 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases across the province to 96,391. According to Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, four more people died from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.