Corona kills 6, infects 213 in one day

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday was appraised that for the first time after May, the number of Covid patients on ventilators had declined below 100, which was propitious.

The NCOC meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar reviewed disease spread impact during the Muharram activities and expressed satisfaction over Muharram management plan implemented by the provincial governments. The Forum also discussed opening up of educational institutions and hand washing facilities in the institutes. It also stressed the need to ensure hand washing facilities in educational institutions as it would effectively help in containing the pandemic. Moreover, the Forum was briefed that to maintain realtime data of schools.