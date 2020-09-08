Corona kills 5 Pakistanis, infects 330 in one day

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan has reported 5 deaths in the last 24 hours by the novel Coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 299,233.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center 330 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 130,807 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 97,306 in

Punjab, 36,663 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,762 in Islamabad, 13,321 in

Balochistan, 2,333 in Azad Kashmir and 3,041 in Gilgit-Baltistan.