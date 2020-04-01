Corona fund won’t be misused, PM assures nation Says China gave priority to Pakistan after controlling corona

STAFF REPORTER ISLAMABAD Islamabad Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday assured the nation that the Corona Fund would not be misused and despite tough economic conditions, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has announced biggest $8 billion relief package in the history of the country. Talking to a private television on Wednesday, he said that the government is developing a data of underprivileged class, adding that the data won’t be misused as he himself is monitoring the process. The prime minister said that the labourers in the United States and the United Kingdom are registered while 80 percent labourers in Pakistan are not registered. The government wants to reach the 80 percent unregistered labourers, he said.Regarding Dam Fund, the premier said the funds collected for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams were safe and no one can use them as former CJP Justice (r) Saqib Nisar collected the funds. “I want everyone to donate towards this fund which will be used to take care of all those who have been made destitute by the lockdown,” the prime minister wrote in a tweet. The prime minister, addressing a gathering on Wednesday, said that China gave priority to Pakistan with medical assistance for the coronavirus pandemic as soon as it brought the outbreak in its territories under control.He said that the worldwide demand for healthcare staff and material had shot up in the wake of the pandemic. “I read today that the US had opened visas for health workers to assist them in handling the situation,” said the prime minister, noting that it was quite difficult to acquire a US visa in the past. The prime minister lauded China for lending medical assistance and supplies to Pakistan to help curb the disease. PM Imran also paid tribute to doctors, nurses and medical staff fighting on the frontlines in Pakistan. He said that the government is constantly thinking about how best to facilitate them and the nation is standing firm behind them. “Your protection is our number one priority,” he said, indirectly addressing the medical staff tending to coronavirus patients. The prime minister expressed fear that the pandemic will peak in Pakistan, but no one knows at what rate. He noted that Pakistan has had relatively fewer fatalities as compared to the ratio around the world. He said, “Data on our daily wagers is being collected. We will also dispense funds from the Ehsas programme and then thisfund will be an added source to help people buy essential items for their families.” Labelling this an unprecedented initiative and putting stock in people’s charitable spirits, the prime minister said that Pakistanis donate like no other nation in the world. He recalled earthquakes and floods which had wreaked much damage in the country but put no dent in people’s willingness to help. “But what happened was there was a duplication of services. There were areas where there was a great amount of work done and some in which there was no one and people were left hungry,” said PM Imran. He said with the use of information technology and the Ehsas initiative, everyone who wishes to donate will be registered and will be able to see which areas need the most assistance. “Everyone will know who is doing what and where,” the premier had said. Meanwhile, talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, Imran Khan said that the medical equipment provided by China will greatly strengthen Pakistan’s capacity to handle Covid-19 pandemic. He expressed sincere gratitude to China for supporting Pakistan in helping contain Covid-19, reports Gwadar Pro App on Wednesday. Pakistan has recently received tones of protective gear and testing kits from China to contain the spread of coronavirus. The continuing and unprecedented assistance from China via air and road comes at a critical time when Pakistan’s medical workers struggle to treat patients as the number of confirmed cases has surpassed 2075.