Corona death toll reaches 88, infects 5,185 people in Pakistan

STAFF REPORTER

LAHORE Two more deaths were reported on Sunday taking the tally to 88 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 5,185 in Pakistan. According to details, 2,464 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 1,411 in Sindh, 697 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 230 in Balochistan, 224 in GilgitBaltistan, 119 in Islamabad and 40 in Azad Kashmir. So far, 1,028 patients have recovered in the country while 37 are in critical condition. Twelve doctors and six nurses tested positive for coronavirus at Nishtar Medical Hospital, a senior official at Multan’s biggest health facility said on Sunday. Vice-Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha said the paramedics were exposed to the virus while treating a patient. “The staff had been treating a patient who had a lung disease. After the patient died his test came back positive for the virus. We conducted tests of everyone in the ward after the patient passed away,” he added. Meanwhile, several areas of Lahore have been sealed after the coronavirus cases kept rising in the provincial capital of Punjab. After the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the city, 10 areas including Raiwind, Sikandria Colony, Nawan Kot, Makhanpura, Begum Kot, Shahdara, Rustam Park Gulshan-eRavi, Small industries housing society Defence and Mughalpura Railway colony have been completely sealed. Streets adjacent to Chah Miran market have been closed off with barriers, 154 homes and markets have been completely locked down and test samples of more than 50 suspects have been sent to laboratories for testing Residents have said that the virus spread in the area due to a young man who arrived from Spain. Fears of the coronavirus spreading further throughout the province has resulted in the government ordering 11 union councils of the provincial capital to be completely sealed. The number of coronavirus cases in Sindh is increasing rapidly due to which the administration has ordered 11 union councils of the city to be completely sealed off. All of the sealed UCs are part of Karachi East. Deputy Commissioner East Hamid ur Rehman issued the order to seal 12 UCs. As a result, entry and exit from these areas would be prohibited and this will be enforced by the Rangers and Police. The Deputy Commissioner said that UC-6 Gillani Railway, UC-7 Dalmia, UC-8 Jamali Colony, UC-9 Gulshan 2, UC-10 Pehlwan Goth, UC12 Gulzar Hijri, UC-13 Safoora, UC. Faisal Cantt, UC 2 Manzoor Colony should be closed completely. Hamid ur Rehman also said that the UC-9 Jacob Line and UC-10 Jamshed Quarters will also be closed. In a tweet, spokesperson for the Sindh government Barrister Murtaza Wahab confirmed 93 new cases of coronavirus. The total number of coronavirus cases in the province is now 1,411. Wahab also confirmed the deaths of two more Covid-19 patients in Sindh, taking the death toll to 30.