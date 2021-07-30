Karachi
Corona crisis: Arts Councils halts cultural activities

The Arts Council Karachi has decided to shut down all their cultural activities and academies including theatre, dance, music, and arts institute till an indefinite period due to the critical condition of covid-19, Ahmed Shah stated.

The Corona epidemic is intensifying these days. Due to the alarming situation, the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has decided to postpone all the cultural activities and to close all the classes of the Arts Council academies till the situation improves.

The Arts Council has always given priority to the health of the citizens. The re-opening of the council’s academies is conditional on the Sindh government’s decision to reopen schools.

It should be noted that the covid-19 vaccination process continues at the arts council’s vaccination center established with the mutual corporation of Sindh Health Department and a large number of citizens including the council’s members & their families, artist community, and journalists have been vaccinated.

