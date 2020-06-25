Corona: Court issues notices to Trump, WHO and Pakistan Govt

Staff Reporter

Judge Syed Haider Ali Shah of civil court Islamabad while issuing notice to US president Trump, World Health Organization (WHO), government of Pakistan through secretary national health services and NDMA on petitions seeking payment of compensation and damage to the tune of Rs 49 million each to corona infected persons in the backdrop of loss of life and job caused to the people due to corona virus outbreak has sought reply from them till July 8.

Petitions have been filed by Arif Khan Gagiani, Wajahat Ali and Zammurak Khan advocates on behalf of Corona patient Muhammad Akbar and corona victim Omar Khatab.

The petitioners have taken the plea we are poor laborers. We have no resources. Loss has been caused to our life and health due to criminal negligence of respondents.