Corona could worsen in coming months, warns PM Pledges to provide all possible help to Balochistan

STAFF REPORTER

QUETTA Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday the federal government would provide all possible assistance and resources to its Balochistan Chief Minister Kamal to tackle the novel coronavirus, which has infected over 200 people in the province so far, but warned that the situation could worsen in coming months. Addressing the provincial cabinet and members of the parliament, PM Imran said the Covid-19 has become a challenge for the entire world, including Pakistan. “We will fight as a nation against the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped almost the entire world,” he added. Sharing his apprehensions that the conditions could worsen in the coming months, he said the government was closely monitoring the situation in Pakistan and keeping an eye on global dynamics where developed countries such as the US, China, and most parts of Europe have taken measures to stem the spread of Covid-19. Touching upon the coronavirus cases in Balochistan, PM Imran said it was fortunate that there is no serious case in the province till now. However, he added, Balochistan might economically suffer the most due to the lockdown. “We will offer all possible assistance to the government of Balochistan in tackling the coronavirus. We will provide all resources to Balochistan,” he said. “I understand very well the challenges of poor people during the lockdown. A workable economic strategy should be made to reduce as much as possible the challenges the poor people are facing. “The provincial governments should take concrete steps to ensure an uninterrupted supply of food items,” he added. The premier said the provinces were to inform the federal government on April 14 on what steps they could take to ease the lockdown. He said the centre and the provincial governments were on the same page. It was provincial governments’ call to end or continue the lockdown, he noted, adding that they would make decisions by analysing the situation in their respective regions. Pakistan has also sought help from China by learning from their experience of fighting coronavirus, PM Imran added. Earlier, the prime minister — alongside federal ministers Asad Umar and Zubaida Jalal — had arrived in Quetta to assess the coronavirus situation in Balochistan; he was received by Chief Minister Jam Kamal. During the PM’s visit to a quarantine centre at the Bolan Medical College Hospital, the provincial chief secretary briefed him about the facilities provided to the patients there. He was also briefed about the ongoing situation as well as the steps authorities have taken to stem the spread of the virus in the province. Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday while talking to newsmen said the distribution of Rs 12,000 per household as financial assistance among the 12 million deserving families has started today under the unprecedented Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme would help mitigate the sufferings of poor masses affected by the lockdown due to Covid-19. “The whole country has been affected by the ongoing lockdown, but as the level of poverty in Balochistan is much higher than other parts of the country, I have come here today to discuss with the provincial government as to how we can help the poor people in the province,”. The prime minister said 16,000 disbursement points had been opened across the country for distribution of Rs 12,000 per family as financial assistance under the historic Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, which was aimed at reaching out to the poor and deserving in the critical time.