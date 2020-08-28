Corona claims nine more lives

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The coronavirus claimed nine more lives across the country in the past 24 hours, taking the number of people succumbing to the highly contagious disease to 6,283.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center 415 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 129,081 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 96,636 in Punjab, 35,923 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,742 in Balochistan, 15,578 in Islamabad, 2,816 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,277 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 2,394 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,195 in Punjab, 1,250 in KP, 141 in Balochistan, 175 in Islamabad, 67 in GB and 61 in Azad Kashmir.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 415 people tested positive for the contagion during this period, bringing the national tally of cases to 279,937. The number of active coronavirus cases has come down to 8,833 as 279,937 patients have recuperated.