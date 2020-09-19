Corona claims 7 more lives, infects 645 people in 24 hours Balochistan University halts in-person classes

Our Correspondent

Islamabad

The University of Balochistan has decided to discontinue in-person classes on its campus due to “increasing trend of Covid-19 positivity” at the varsity, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said in a tweet.

A notification by the university said hostels on its campus will also remain closed until further orders.

Ten schools have also been closed in Balochistan after students tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The deadly virus infected 32 students and two members of school staff in Punjab and 89 students and workers have also contracted the disease in Sindh. Coronavirus cases are surging after reopening of educational institutions. Thirteen teachers have tested positive for Covid-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus claimed seven more lives across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the highly contagious disease to 6,415. According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 645 more people tested positive for the infection during this period, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 305,031.

As many as 292,044 Covid-19 patients have recuperated from the disease, pushing the number of active cases down to 6,572.