Corona claims 60 more lives, cases surge to 74,320

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan confirmed 60 more deaths from novel coronavirus in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 1,574 and positive cases surged to 74,320 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center, 3,452 persons were tested positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 29,647 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 26,240 in Punjab, 10,485 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,393 in Balochistan, 2,589 in Islamabad, 711 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 255 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 497 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 481 in Sindh, 473 in KP, 47 in Balochistan, 28 in Islamabad and 11 in GB and 26,083 patients have so far recovered from the virus while the death toll stands at 1,574 with 60 deaths reported during the last 24 hours.

Seventy-three per cent of Sindh’s new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported from Karachi, according to data released from Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah’s daily briefing on the province’s coronavirus situation.

Sindh has reported 885 new coronavirus cases, and 16 more deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the fatalities in the province to 481. “Out of the new 1,402 new cases in the province, 1,028 were reported from Karachi,” said Murad.

Punjab has reported 1,184 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the provincial tally to 26,240, according to the provincial primary and secondary healthcare department. Moreover, the province also reported 22 more fatalities in the same time. The health department also announced that 47 more doctors tested positive for the coronavirus in Faisalabad. According to the health department, the new cases take the total positive cases of doctors working in various hospitals to 102. It added that out of the total, 59 male and 43 lady doctors have been infected.

The Government expects a peak time of the pandemic in the country sometimes between the end of June and mid-July, an official, requesting anonymity, shared. Giving future projection, he said they were expecting that the number of Covid-19 cases would be between 110,000 and 125,000, with the death toll ranging between 2,750 and 3,250 by the mid of June.