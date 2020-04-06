Corona cases surpasses 3,766, death toll rises to 52 Punjab extends lockdown, reports 436 new patients; Dr Qadir Soomro succumbs to virus in Karachi

ISLAMABAD The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 3,766 on Monday after new infections were confirmed in the country with more deaths tally reaching 52. The confirmed cases of Corona have been reported 1,918 in Punjab, 932 in Sindh, 405 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 202 in Balochistan, 211 in GilgitBaltistan, 82 in Islamabad, and 16 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro, a doctor infected with coronavirus, passed away in Karachi on Monday. The renowned skin specialist was working as medical superintendent at Al-Khidmat Hospital in Gulshan-e-Hadeed neighbourhood. Dr Soomro helped building a Covid-19 treatment centre with three operational ventilators at the health facility. He had also worked as chief medical officer at Pakistan Steel Mills and medical superintendent of Fareeda Yaqoob AlKhidmat Hospital in the past. With the addition of 436 coronavirus positive cases on Monday, the highest number in a day across Pakistan, Punjab’s tally of Covid-19 cases has reached 1,816, the primary and secondary healthcare department of the provincial government confirmed. Out of these, 577 cases have been reported from quarantine centres built for pilgrims returning from Iran, 527 from Tablighi Jamaat members who have returned from Raiwind congregation, 49 prisoners and 663 common people. The number of cases has continued to soar despite the country being under lockdown for the third consecutive week. The situation remains fluid and we’re updating stats as soon as new figures are officially released, the department said. Meanwhile, the Punjab government on Monday extended the partial lockdown in the province till April 14, reported Radio Pakistan. According to a notification, the provincial government has asked citizens to cooperate with law enforcers in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. Punjab government has directed private schools in the province to give 20 per cent concession in tuition fee in addition to collecting the fees of the following two months separately