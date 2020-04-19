Corona cases may rise by May 20: PM Unemployment bigger challenge

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that the country may face increased coronavirus cases from the middle of May and the country’s healthcare system can come under significant pressure. “Coronavirus cases are expected to increase from May 15 to May 20,” PM Imran warned. The premier said Pakistan has less Covid19 cases than compared to the rest of the world as the federal government took the timely decision of imposing a lockdown. “Fifty thousand cases were expected by April 25, but we were saved from the disaster as we implemented lockdown in March when there were only 25 cases in the country,” the prime minister said. He further said the bigger challenge being faced by the country is of unemployment of poor people, who are mostly daily wagers. “The biggest problem is that the labour workforce is not registered in our country,” he said. “The government opened the construction industry to protect people from unemployment and hunger.” The premier added that the government decided to gradually ease the lockdown as immediately lifting it would have defeat its purpose. While addressing the police, the premier directed the law enforcers to not take ‘strict measures’. “I want them [police] to understand that people will not follow the lockdown with force. The lockdown will only work if people understand that it is for their own benefit,” the PM said. The prime minister also warned smugglers, hoarders and profiteers that stern action would be taken against them. He also advised the people to take precautionary measures while going to mosques in Ramazan and heed to procedures discussed by President Arif Alvi and various religious scholars. Imran Khan urged critics and rival politicians not to politicise the coronavirus pandemic, as opposition parties mount criticism on the premier for imposing a ‘partial lockdown’ in the country. “I would like to request everyone to stop playing politics on this issue. This has been happening since the past two to three weeks,” he said. “There is a group that wants more damage to happen in the country so that they can benefit politically from this.” Imran said that leaders around the w orld had made mistakes in dealing w ith the pandemic and had been reprimanded by media. He said that the Government of Pa kistan had taken steps beforehand in the interests of the people. A d d r e s s i n g media reports about the rise in co ronavirus deaths in Karachi, the prime minister expressed his displeasure by referring to them as ‘irresponsible’, urging people not to spread panic among the masses. “It is an irresponsible act by saying people are dying w ithout verifyi ng it,” he added. The prime minister categorically rejected claims that the government w as hiding coronavirus deaths. “Which sil ly government w ill hide coronavirus deaths? It is in the government’s interest that it gets full information. If w e hide facts from people, will the cases disappear?” he asked. Imran said that it is his government’s main aim to think of the impoverished w hen taking important decisions.