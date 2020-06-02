Corona cases jump to 78,475 with 1,652 fatalities, 27,110 recoveries

Sindh records highest single-day tally of 1,439: CM Murad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 78,475 with 78 more Covid-19 related deaths reported over the previous 24 hours. So far, 31,086 cases have been detected in Sindh, 27,850 in Punjab, 10,897 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,514 in Balochistan, 4,740 in Islamabad, 271 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 738 in Gilgit Baltistan, according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC). With 78 more fatalities from the virus over the past 24 hours, the number of people who have succumbed to the disease in the country so far has jumped to 1,621. A total of 3,938 new cases were detected when 16,548 new tests were conducted over the previous 24 hours across the country.

Meanwhile, Sindh reported 1,439 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest the province has reported thus far. An additional 23 people succumbed to the virus, while 953 persons recovered.

In the past 24 hours, 5,454 tests were conducted in the province, of which 26.4 per cent were positive, said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued by the CM House.

He added that the provincial government has conducted 192,546 tests so far, with 31,086 total positive cases. “In other words, the overall detection of the cases comes to 16.2 per cent while the current detection has been recorded at 26.4 per cent,” he said.