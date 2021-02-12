Corona cases in eastern Europe surpass 10m

News Desk

The number of Covid-19 cases in eastern Europe has surpassed 10 million, according to a Reuters tally, as countries across the region aim to increase vaccine procurements from multiple suppliers to accelerate inoculation programmes.

Countries in eastern Europe have reported more than 10.02m cases and 214,691 deaths since the pandemic started. However, daily average new cases in the region have declined by about 31 per cent in the past 30 days as compared with the previous 30 days, according to a Reuters analysis.