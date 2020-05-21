Corona can only be defeated with joint efforts

After visiting South Punjab, Minister for Human Rights Ijaz Alam Augustine reached Sangla Hill area of Nankana Sahib and participated in activity of ration distribution among other representatives of PTI.

Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine distributed ration bags among the poor and deserving people. Addressing the public, he said that the PTI government believes in service of humanity without any discrimination however it is fact that the problems due to the coronavirus are constantly increasing and to overcome them we all have to ensure SOPs by the government because corona can be defeated only with combine efforts.

He further said that every step is being taken by the Punjab government to deal with the coronavirus. He also appealed to the people to fully cooperate with the government for the betterment of themselves and the society.

Punjab Bait-ul-Mal Chairman Malik Azam, Youth Council Chairman Hamza Karamat, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf District President Pir Sarwar Shah and other important personalities also expressed their views and appealed to the public to stay at home more time as precautionary measure.

Later on, the minister also visited Mosquito Colony Sangla Hill, where he inquired the problems of residents and urged the district administration to resolve all grievances on priority basis. Sangla Hill Assistant Commissioner Sumaira Ambreen and other representatives of district administration were also present on the occasion.