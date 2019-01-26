Cops with criminal record to be scrutinised

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a big leap forward for police reforms. Prime Minister wants to clean the Punjab police of officials having a criminal record.

The prime minister has directed the Punjab government to expedite the scrutiny process in police department.

The prime minister has ordered to scrutinize the Punjab police officers having a criminal record in order to bring reforms similar to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

The directives have been issued to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to improve the police system in the province. Meanwhile, the chief minister said that scrutiny process has already begun in Punjab police. At least six months are required for complete scrutiny in police department, he added.

A Police Act similar to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be introduced in Punjab after necessary amendments in order to avoid occurrence of Sahiwal like incidents.—INP

