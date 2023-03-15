Cops, Rangers withdraw from Zaman Park as LHC stops operation to arrest Imran Khan till tomorrow

LAHORE – Huge contingent of Punjab police and Rangers withdrew from around Imran Khan’s Lahore residence on Wednesday as Lahore High Court directed law enforcers to stop operation at Zaman Park till 10am tomorrow.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition filed by senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry who moved to court, seeking court intervention to stop the violent clashes outside Zaman Park. The court summoned the Punjab inspector general, chief secretary and Islamabad police (operations) by 3 pm.

The crucial relief for the former ruling party comes as Islamabad Police, Punjab Police, and Rangers continued operation to detain PTI chief Imran Khan in connection with the Toshkhana case as the defiant politician skipped indictment multiple times, prompting the judge to issue non-bailable arrest warrants.

Cops and even paramilitary forces were however met with strong resistance from armed workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, who pelted stones and the area was no less than a battleground.

This is a developing story and will be updated later…