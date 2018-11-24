Cops averted disaster by restraining terrorists: Fawad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said the damage would’ve been far greater had the policemen not stopped the terrorists at the premises of the Chinese consulate. “Had the terrorists entered the consulate, the damage would’ve been far greater,” he said while addressing a news conference in Islamabad today.

Today, he added, the federal Cabinet begun its meeting by paying tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives to protect the consulate and its staff.

“We know who is involved in these activities, and they will not be spared,” Fawad said. “Everyone knows who is perturbed by Pakistan-China relations.”

