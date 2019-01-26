Cops advised to treat applicants with patience

Rawalpindi

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amjad Javed Saleemi directed police officers to control crime and behave patiently with the applicants visiting police stations.

During his visit to Police Lines Headquarter, he said it was prime duty of police to protect the property and lives of the people.

IGP also ordered the police officers to enhance patrolling in their areas concerned to avoid increasing incidents of street crime, vehicle snatching and house robberies to ensure effective patrolling in their beats, police spokesman informed here on Friday

Later, Police Chief paid a surprise visit to Civil Lines and Saddar Barooni Police Stations and reviewed crime record and buildings of the police stations. City Police Officer (CPO) Ahsan Abbas was also present on the occasion.—APP

