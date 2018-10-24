Coping with grief..!

HOW ever can one cope with the terrible picture of that train ploughing through a crowd and killing sixty one people? Alive one moment, gone the next! And since this column runs in the Punjab Kesri paper, and will be read by most of those coping with this tragedy, I would like to try to bring some help to those reeling under the tragic loss of a loved one or those trying to help:

You will mourn and grieve and mourning is the natural process you go through to accept a major loss. It is certainly personal and may last months or years but allow yourself to cry, crying is a physical expression, and it is very important to allow yourself to express these feelings. Look around and seek out caring people; relatives and friends who understand your feelings of loss. Join support groups with others who are experiencing similar losses. Express your feelings. Tell others how you are feeling; it will help you to work through the grieving process.

Take care of your health. Even though you are devastated try to eat well and get plenty of rest. Be careful not to develop a dependence on medication or alcohol to deal with your grief.

Remember there are others you have to live for. It takes effort to begin to live again in the present and not dwell on the past. Postpone major life changes such as moving your residence, remarrying, changing jobs or having another child. Give yourself time to adjust to your loss. Be patient with yourself. Yes, dear ones, it can take months or even years to absorb a major loss and accept your changed life.

Seek outside help when necessary. If your grief seems like it is too much to bear, seek the help of psychologists and therapists, to help you work through your grief. It’s a sign of strength, not weakness, to seek help. And for those of us who want to help: You can help them through the grieving process by sharing their sorrow. Allow them — even encourage them — to talk about their feelings of loss and don’t avoid but share memories of the deceased.

Don’t offer false comfort. It doesn’t help the grieving person when you say “it was for the best” or “you’ll get over it in time.” Instead, offer a simple expression of sorrow and take time to listen. Offer practical help. Baby-sitting, cooking and running errands are ways to help someone who is in the midst of grieving. Be patient. Remember that it can take a long time for someone to recover from a major loss. Make yourself available to that person whenever they want to talk. Yes, dear ones, tragedy has struck, but let us as one nation, one people be there for you today in your terrible grief..!

