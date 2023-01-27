Real Madrid needed extra time to beat neighbours Atletico Madrid at home in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals to seal their progress into the final four.

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior scored goals in the added halves as the regular game finished 1-1 after Rodrygo and Alvaro Morata’s goals cancelled each other out.

Real’s recent habit of starting slowly almost cost them the game as Atletico looked to hit them on the counter throughout the night. The visitors’ tactics paid off in the 19th minute when Koke sent Nahuel Molina through behind Real’s defence and the full-back set up Alvaro Morata to tap the ball into an empty net.

Eder Militao went closest for the hosts in the first half, sending a header wide before Dani Ceballos’ introduction sprung Real into life. The 26-year-old injected a new dynamic into the team which started the second half on the front foot in search of an equaliser.

Benzema and Federico Valverde wasted chances to score as the luck seemed to be favouring Diego Simeone’s men until a moment of brilliance from Rodrygo in the 79th minute.

The Brazilian picked up a simple pass from Luka Modric in the midfield before dancing past several defenders and toe-poking his shot past Jan Oblak to send the game into extra time.

Atletico’s slim chances of hanging on in the added time were dealt a severe blow when Stefan Savic was sent off for impeding Eduardo Camavinga in the 99th minute. Just five minutes later Benzema fired them into the lead after Marco Asensio’s cross fell at his feet.

Vinicius put things to bed in the dying stages of the game with a well-placed shot to put Real Madrid into the Copa del Rey semifinal over Atletico Madrid joining Barcelona, Osasuna and Athletic Club in the last four.