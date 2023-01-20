Barcelona continued its sublime recent form in Copa del Rey as well with an easy 5-0 win over Cueta while Real Madrid survived a stern test by Villarreal to reach the next round.

Barcelona rout Cueta in Copa del Rey:

Despite playing away from home, Xavi decided to play his second-string side against the third-tier minnows.

To their credit, Cueta managed to hold Barcelona to 0-0 until the 41st minute when Raphinha curled in the first goal to open the floodgates.

Robert Lewandowski scored the first of his two goals in the 50th minute when Frank Kessi found him in the box for an easy tap-in before substitute Ansu Fati put the game to bed in the 70th minute by dribbling past a defender and slotting a right-footed strike into the far post.

The visitors still had time to add two more goals as Kessie and Lewandowski scored past a helpless Cueta defence to complete the rout.

Real Madrid comeback to beat Villarreal:

Meanwhile, Real Madrid had to dig themselves out of a 2-0 hole to beat Villarreal and reach the quarterfinals of Copa del Rey.

Étienne Capoue and Samuel Chukwueze scored first-half goals for Villarreal before Madrid stuck back in the second period through Vini Jr., Éder Militão and Dani Ceballos as their recent struggles continued despite the win.

The two teams now join Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Athletic Club, Osasuna, Real Sociedad and Sevilla in the next stage of the competition.

A new Copa del Rey champion is guaranteed this year after Osasuna knocked out holders Real Betis.