Cop, woman commit suicide

Lahore/Chitral

A young cop of Punjab Police committed suicide by shooting him over domestic disputes here on Saturday. According to details, 23-year-old police constable Umer Hayat disgruntled over the domestic issues shooting him with his gun. The bullet proved fatal and he was killed on the spot. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and he died before could be rescued. Meanwhile it is reported from Chitral that a woman belonging to Riri in Oveer committed suicide by jumping into the river at Parpish early on Thursday. She was identified as Malika Bibi, daughter of Abdul Aman. The cause of the suicide was stated to be domestic disputes.—Agencies